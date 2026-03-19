SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Insider Buys 85,500 Shares

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johnson purchased 85,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 per share, for a total transaction of £100,035.
SigmaRoc Stock Performance
SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 113 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.77. SigmaRoc plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 EPS for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SigmaRoc plc will post 9.1989319 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on SRC
SigmaRoc Company Profile
SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.
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