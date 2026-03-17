Howmet Aerospace’s (HWM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

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Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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