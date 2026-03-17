Sony (NYSE:SONY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Sony Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony

SONY stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Sony has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of -108.36, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,062 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,631,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sony by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,446,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sony by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,778,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,539,000 after purchasing an additional 657,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sony by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,076,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,973,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony rolled out a major AI upscaling update (PSSR) for PS5 Pro that improves graphics for supported titles — this strengthens the PlayStation premium console value proposition and could help software engagement and hardware sales. Article Title

Sony rolled out a major AI upscaling update (PSSR) for PS5 Pro that improves graphics for supported titles — this strengthens the PlayStation premium console value proposition and could help software engagement and hardware sales. Positive Sentiment: Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced a 4K image sensor for security cameras using industry?small 1.45 µm LOFIC pixels — a product win that reinforces Sony’s imaging leadership and supports recurring sensor revenue in surveillance and industrial markets. Article Title

Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced a 4K image sensor for security cameras using industry?small 1.45 µm LOFIC pixels — a product win that reinforces Sony’s imaging leadership and supports recurring sensor revenue in surveillance and industrial markets. Positive Sentiment: Sony’s sports animation “Goat” opened strongly in China and entered the top 5 at box office — a positive for Sony Pictures’ international box-office momentum and near?term content revenue. Article Title

Sony’s sports animation “Goat” opened strongly in China and entered the top 5 at box office — a positive for Sony Pictures’ international box-office momentum and near?term content revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple consumer product reviews and promotions (turntable PS?LX3BT review, discounts on WH?1000XM headphones and BRAVIA OLED TVs) keep consumer interest high but mostly signal competitive retail activity rather than material near?term earnings surprises. Article Title

Multiple consumer product reviews and promotions (turntable PS?LX3BT review, discounts on WH?1000XM headphones and BRAVIA OLED TVs) keep consumer interest high but mostly signal competitive retail activity rather than material near?term earnings surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Reviews and product comparisons (headphones, soundbars) and cultural pieces (photography awards, anniversary gaming stories) help brand visibility but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Reviews and product comparisons (headphones, soundbars) and cultural pieces (photography awards, anniversary gaming stories) help brand visibility but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Honda’s US EV pullback reportedly leaves Sony’s electric sedan project (Afeela) hanging — this raises execution risk and potential delays or higher costs for Sony’s mobility ambitions, which could temper investor enthusiasm for new?growth segments. Article Title

About Sony

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Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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