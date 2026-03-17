Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 176,518 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,518 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $11,132,752.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,542.56. This trade represents a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,029 shares of company stock worth $142,236,823. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Snowflake News

Snowflake Stock Down 2.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

SNOW opened at $174.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

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About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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