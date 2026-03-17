Spotify Technology $SPOT Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 583.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $524.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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