Meteora (MET) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Meteora (MET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Meteora has a market cap of $81.69 million and $10.05 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meteora has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meteora token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Meteora

Meteora’s launch date was October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. The official message board for Meteora is proposals.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. The official website for Meteora is www.meteora.ag.

Meteora Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,616.44769 with 506,624,505.335991 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.16750571 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $11,158,025.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meteora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meteora using one of the exchanges listed above.

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