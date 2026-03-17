Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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