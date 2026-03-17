Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 40,746 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.09% of Corning worth $61,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Corning Stock Up 2.3%

GLW stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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