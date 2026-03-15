Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,244 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE VICI opened at $28.43 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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