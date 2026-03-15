276,368 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 276,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.