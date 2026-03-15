Bard Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. $SELF

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,277 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 54.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SELF

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

See Also

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