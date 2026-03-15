Bard Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR $MOB

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,163 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mobilicom were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mobilicom during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mobilicom in the third quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mobilicom by 997.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mobilicom Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MOB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $482.02. Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) is an Israel-based technology company specializing in secure communications, cybersecurity and edge computing solutions for unmanned systems, ground vehicles and critical assets. The company’s core platform integrates advanced encryption, artificial intelligence and resilient networking capabilities to protect data and command-and-control links in contested or degraded environments.

The company’s flagship offerings include AerialGuard, a turnkey cyber-hardened communications suite for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); VehicularGuard, designed to secure vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications in ground systems; and MissionCore, a software-defined command-and-control framework that delivers real-time situational awareness and autonomous decision support.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report).

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