Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 97,692 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 584.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,692 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

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