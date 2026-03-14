Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.60% of Dominion Energy worth $1,880,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 77.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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