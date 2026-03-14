Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.84 Billion Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,618,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,911,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $2,843,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

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About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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