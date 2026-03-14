Night Squared LP Takes $3.03 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8%

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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