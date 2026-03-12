Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,863 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 12th total of 50,543 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,619,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 311,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 87,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,043,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 62,895 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,015. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks current income by investing primarily in a broad array of income-producing debt instruments. Originally launched as part of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds family, the fund is now managed by Allspring Global Investments. It trades on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol EAD and aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined fixed-income strategy.

The fund’s investment portfolio typically includes corporate bonds spanning investment-grade and high-yield issues, U.S.

