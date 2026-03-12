Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,452.16. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 855,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.76 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,358,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 108,049 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

