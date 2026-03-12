Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Sells 6,998 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $88,104.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,025.69. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.55.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.49 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

