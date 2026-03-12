Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.3580, with a volume of 734834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Stock Down 1.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

About Once Upon A Farm

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.