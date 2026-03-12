Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 377,676 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,676 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $81,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

