PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $71,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,940.22. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. This trade represents a 26.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

