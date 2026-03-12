Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of F5 worth $35,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in F5 by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in F5 by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in F5 by 217.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after buying an additional 157,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $190,610.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,449.45. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,710. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,501 shares of company stock worth $6,415,370 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $289.52 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

