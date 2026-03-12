Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IVV stock opened at $679.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

