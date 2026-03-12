Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $139,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 455,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $167.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

