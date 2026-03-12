Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 385,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,457,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.