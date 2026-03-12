Gordon Rubenstein Sells 60,952 Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 60,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $716,186.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 542,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,438.75. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 180,671 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $2,074,103.08.

On Monday, March 9th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 228,262 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $2,595,338.94.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $946.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.05. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Accel Entertainment News Roundup

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Accel Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated a buy on ACEL, which can attract buyers and improve market sentiment. Northland Buy

Northland Securities initiated a buy on ACEL, which can attract buyers and improve market sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included ACEL among “resilient gaming stocks” benefiting from robust online betting demand and improving industry trends, providing a favorable thematic backdrop. Zacks Article

Zacks included ACEL among “resilient gaming stocks” benefiting from robust online betting demand and improving industry trends, providing a favorable thematic backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst actions (multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $14.75) underpin longer-term upside expectations. Analyst Coverage

Recent analyst actions (multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $14.75) underpin longer-term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Director David W. Ruttenberg filed a purchase of 10,000 shares (avg ~$9.34). The stake is relatively small and dated, so it’s supportive but unlikely to move price materially on its own. Ruttenberg SEC Filing

Director David W. Ruttenberg filed a purchase of 10,000 shares (avg ~$9.34). The stake is relatively small and dated, so it’s supportive but unlikely to move price materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership (~55%) and recent institutional trades (HSBC, others) create both underlying demand and potential selling pressure from large holders; this is structural but not an immediate catalyst. Institutional Ownership

Institutional ownership (~55%) and recent institutional trades (HSBC, others) create both underlying demand and potential selling pressure from large holders; this is structural but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant clustered insider selling is the primary negative: Director Gordon Rubenstein sold three large blocks across March 6–10 (60,952; 228,262; 180,671 shares) — ~470k shares total — and director David Ruttenberg sold 10,000 shares on March 10. Those concentrated disposals (~$5M+ combined) likely increased supply and pressured the stock today. InsiderTrades Summary Rubenstein SEC Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACEL. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $32,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

