Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $864,766.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Scott Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $209.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

