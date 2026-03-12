Korea Investment CORP Sells 120,179 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,179 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

