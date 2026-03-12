W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 15.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 174.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

