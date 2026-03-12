Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,228.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,387.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,370.18. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,435.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

