Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.68.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -636.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.