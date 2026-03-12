goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$58.26 and last traded at C$60.52, with a volume of 663000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$115.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$245.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$180.33.

The company has a market cap of C$651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 42.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

