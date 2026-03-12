Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Decreases By 59.7%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 75,023 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 12th total of 186,274 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.0%

AIRR opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2,619.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,587,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,002,000 after buying an additional 10,198,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,083,000 after purchasing an additional 575,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,325,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,633,000 after purchasing an additional 508,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,570,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,345,000 after purchasing an additional 490,347 shares during the period.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.