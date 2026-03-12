TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.36 and last traded at GBX 69.95, with a volume of 423510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

