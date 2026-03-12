AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Lowered to $236.00 at UBS Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $259.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.68. AeroVironment has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,638.30. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,300. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong top?line growth: revenue rose ~143% year?over?year (Q3 sales ~$408M), showing robust demand and integration progress after acquisitions. AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Very strong top?line growth: revenue rose ~143% year?over?year (Q3 sales ~$408M), showing robust demand and integration progress after acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Healthy balance sheet and backlog: management and coverage notes point to a strong cash position that supports scaling production and pursuing commercial diversification, which some investors view as a longer?term catalyst. MarketBeat – AeroVironment Profile

Healthy balance sheet and backlog: management and coverage notes point to a strong cash position that supports scaling production and pursuing commercial diversification, which some investors view as a longer?term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets but many kept positive ratings — firms (Stifel, KeyBanc, RBC, UBS, etc.) trimmed targets to reflect SCAR/timing risk while often retaining Buy/Overweight, leaving potential upside if execution stabilizes.

Analysts cut price targets but many kept positive ratings — firms (Stifel, KeyBanc, RBC, UBS, etc.) trimmed targets to reflect SCAR/timing risk while often retaining Buy/Overweight, leaving potential upside if execution stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CFO sold a small block (~396 shares) disclosed March 10; size and frequency suggest limited signal about management conviction.

Insider activity: CFO sold a small block (~396 shares) disclosed March 10; size and frequency suggest limited signal about management conviction. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss: adjusted EPS $0.64 missed consensus and revenue of $408M came in well below expectations — the immediate trigger for selling. AeroVironment Books A ‘Stellar Quarter,’ But Shares Dive

Earnings and revenue miss: adjusted EPS $0.64 missed consensus and revenue of $408M came in well below expectations — the immediate trigger for selling. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut: FY2026 adjusted EPS narrowed to $2.75–$3.10 (previously $3.40–$3.55) and revenue guided ~$1.9–$2.0B — below Street expectations, which pressured sentiment and valuation.

Guidance cut: FY2026 adjusted EPS narrowed to $2.75–$3.10 (previously $3.40–$3.55) and revenue guided ~$1.9–$2.0B — below Street expectations, which pressured sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Contract uncertainty: potential termination/stop?work on the BADGER/SCAR program and timing disruptions in Space/Cyber/Directed Energy could remove ~$1.7B of expected business, amplifying downside risk. Coverage and news outlets highlighted this as a key negative. AeroVironment falls after revenue, profit miss and lowered outlook

Contract uncertainty: potential termination/stop?work on the BADGER/SCAR program and timing disruptions in Space/Cyber/Directed Energy could remove ~$1.7B of expected business, amplifying downside risk. Coverage and news outlets highlighted this as a key negative. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy volume and a premarket selloff followed by after?hours declines; multiple media pieces flagged significant intraday moves and price target cuts, increasing volatility and short?term downside risk. AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Plunges 9% on Q3 Miss and $1.7B Contract Uncertainty

Market reaction: heavy volume and a premarket selloff followed by after?hours declines; multiple media pieces flagged significant intraday moves and price target cuts, increasing volatility and short?term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal/investor risk: a securities law firm (Pomerantz) opened an investigation related to the disclosure and results, which can add near?term headline risk.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.