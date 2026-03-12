Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invesco stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Invesco Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,851 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

