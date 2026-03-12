Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Booking Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,322.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,710.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,067.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,765.45 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $41.55 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $10.50 per share. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $5,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna set a $6,500.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,400.00 to $4,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,845.61.

Key Stories Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevated market attention and “trending” coverage can draw retail and momentum flows that support liquidity and demand. Recent write-ups on Zacks and Yahoo highlight BKNG as widely watched, which may help stabilize or attract buyers. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is a Trending Stock

Elevated market attention and “trending” coverage can draw retail and momentum flows that support liquidity and demand. Recent write-ups on Zacks and Yahoo highlight BKNG as widely watched, which may help stabilize or attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: Booking beat on revenue and EPS in its most recent quarter and has a scheduled 25-for-1 stock split in early April — both items that can attract retail interest and improve accessibility to smaller investors. (Background: Q4 revenue and EPS beat; split announced Feb. 18.)

Company fundamentals remain supportive: Booking beat on revenue and EPS in its most recent quarter and has a scheduled 25-for-1 stock split in early April — both items that can attract retail interest and improve accessibility to smaller investors. (Background: Q4 revenue and EPS beat; split announced Feb. 18.) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in recent feeds show anomalous zero/NaN values and no meaningful days-to-cover signal — the reported data appears unreliable and does not provide clear downward pressure evidence. Monitor confirmed short-interest filings for a real signal before assuming large short activity.

Short-interest notices in recent feeds show anomalous zero/NaN values and no meaningful days-to-cover signal — the reported data appears unreliable and does not provide clear downward pressure evidence. Monitor confirmed short-interest filings for a real signal before assuming large short activity. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $4,698 from $5,407 and kept a “market perform” rating, narrowing upside and signaling more cautious near-term expectations. That PT cut increases selling pressure. Bernstein adjusts PT on Booking Holdings

Analyst pressure: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $4,698 from $5,407 and kept a “market perform” rating, narrowing upside and signaling more cautious near-term expectations. That PT cut increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance: MarketWatch notes BKNG underperformed peers today, which can amplify outflows as sector rotation or profit-taking favors better-performing travel/online names. Booking Holdings Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday

Relative underperformance: MarketWatch notes BKNG underperformed peers today, which can amplify outflows as sector rotation or profit-taking favors better-performing travel/online names. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price weakness flagged by market commentary: Zacks highlighted that BKNG’s decline outpaced the broader market today, reinforcing the view that sentiment is more negative than for peers. Booking Holdings Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 150.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

