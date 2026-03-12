Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ONEOK stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $103.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Brighton Securities CORP. increased its position in ONEOK by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

