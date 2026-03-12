Short Interest in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Expands By 136.2%

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,339 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the February 12th total of 19,194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEARCA AGQI opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

