Analysts Set Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $146.02

Shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Santander started coverage on shares of Adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Adidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adidas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adidas Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adidas stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Free Report ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adidas were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Adidas stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. Adidas has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $126.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Adidas had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas’s product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.