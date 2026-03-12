NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $46,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,820. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,656.66. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

