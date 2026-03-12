Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN):

2/24/2026 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

