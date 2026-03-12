Short Interest in Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Grows By 140.0%

Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 12th total of 10 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.14. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc is a Texas-based bank holding company that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Benchmark Bank. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the company serves customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex via a network of community branches and digital banking platforms. Since its inception, Benchmark Bankshares has focused on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and municipalities.

Benchmark Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.