Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,951 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the February 12th total of 5,030 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule allosteric modulators for central nervous system disorders. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a U.S. research presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on targeting metabotropic glutamate (mGlu) receptors and GABAB receptors to address unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry.

The company’s lead candidate, dipraglurant (ADX48621), is an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator in clinical development for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease.

