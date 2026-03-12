Capital World Investors Has $227.41 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Natera were worth $227,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 59.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 48,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $11,011,448.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,177.64. This trade represents a 70.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 371,333 shares of company stock worth $86,162,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $196.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.