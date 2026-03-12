Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $37.37. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 36,166 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
