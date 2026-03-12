Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $37.37. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 36,166 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,470. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne Lamberton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $62,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,142.35. This trade represents a 30.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

