Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,427,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $242,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 216,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $10,202,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5%

APH opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

