Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Trading 10.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.6210. Approximately 270,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,546,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

GEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

