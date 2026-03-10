Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 22,436,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,478,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $3,711,039.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,794.09. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 400,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,921,393 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

